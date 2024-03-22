Indian PM leaves for 2-day state visit to Bhutan

Xinhua) 13:20, March 22, 2024

NEW DELHI, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday left for a two-day state visit to the neighbouring country of Bhutan.

During the visit, Modi will be meeting with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his counterpart Tshering Tobgay, said an announcement by India's Ministry of External Affairs.

Besides, a few memoranda of understanding (MoU) on areas of mutual interest are expected to be signed between the two sides.

Before taking his flight to Bhutan, Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter, "On the way to Bhutan, where I will be attending various programs aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership."

The Indian premier's Bhutan visit was delayed by a day due to inclement weather at the Paro international airport on Thursday.

