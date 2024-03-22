New technologies bring opportunities, challenges to democratic practices: experts

March 22, 2024

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- During an international forum on democracy in Beijing on Wednesday, experts discussed how rapid technological advances, such as the internet, big data and artificial intelligence, present both opportunities and challenges to democratic practices.

Epoch-making technological innovations will lead to transformations in the content, forms and operation of the law, which will greatly promote democracy, Yang Xiaolei, deputy dean of the Institute for Artificial Intelligence of Peking University, said at a sub-forum of the third "International Forum on Democracy: The Shared Human Values."

Smart technologies break through traditional social strata boundaries and therefore help the general public better leverage legal tools and improve judicial transparency, Yang said.

The practice of "digital justice," such as digital platforms for lawsuits available at all hours, demonstrates China's accelerated progress in areas such as the digital infrastructure for legal governance, according to Huang Wenyi, dean and professor of the Law School, Renmin University of China. "This represents a promising new stage in the proceedings of democracy in China."

While hailing the important role of digital technologies in broadening the channels for practicing democracy, attendees of the forum also warned of potential risks posed by such technologies.

Former President of the Peruvian Constitutional Court Cesar Landa voiced his concern regarding how technological advances pose multiple challenges to Western-style elections.

He said it is necessary to regulate the use of the internet adhering to the principles of transparent politics and information diversity.

The forum, attended by more than 200 guests from home and abroad, was hosted by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council Information Office, and co-organized by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, China Media Group and China International Communications Group.

