Premier calls for promotion of AI

08:21, March 14, 2024 By Mo Jingxi ( China Daily

Premier Li Qiang visits a pilot zone in Beijing for advanced autonomous driving on Wednesday. [Photo/Xinhua]

Premier Li Qiang has urged efforts to promote the application of artificial intelligence after China set the goal of developing new quality productive forces at a faster pace in this year's Government Work Report.

Li made the remarks on Wednesday after visits to a pilot zone in Beijing for advanced autonomous driving, Chinese tech heavyweight Baidu, integrated circuit producer Naura Technology Group, and the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence.

First put forward by President Xi Jinping during his inspection tour to Heilongjiang province in September, new quality productive forces were repeatedly mentioned during the recently concluded annual sessions of the national legislature and top political advisory body.

The term refers to advanced productivity that is freed from the traditional economic growth mode and productivity development paths, and features cutting-edge technology, high efficiency and high quality.

Speaking at a symposium after the one-day trip, Li said AI serves as an important engine for the development of new quality productive forces. It is necessary to strengthen forward-looking planning, boost computing power, make breakthroughs in algorithms and promote the development and utilization of data, he said.

Li said that in promoting high-quality development, efforts must be focused on developing new quality productive forces, speeding up breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields, and spurring industrial innovation by making innovations in science and technology.

But he also said the development of new quality productive forces should be promoted in a scientific way by following the laws of industrial development and making plans that suit local conditions.

At the pilot zone for advanced autonomous driving, Li called for the upgrading of autonomous driving technologies to help boost the country's development of the automotive industry and construction of smart cities.

At the work area of Baidu in the Beijing suburb of Yizhuang, he emphasized the need to expand the application scenarios of AI and create a more relaxed environment for the development of the country's AI industry.

During his visit to Naura Technology Group, Li encouraged the company to increase investment in science and technology, accelerate research and development on advanced equipment, and play a better role in integrating innovation with the whole industrial chain.

Later, at the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence, he required efforts to devote full energy to making breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields with the aim of meeting the international advanced level.

