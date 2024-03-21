China's rifle and pistol team finalizes roster for Paris Olympics

Xinhua) 10:37, March 21, 2024

XI'AN, China, March 20 (Xinhua) -- China will send a stellar team of 14 athletes for the rifle and pistol competitions of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which features multiple world and Olympic champions.

The roster was decided after the final stop of the national trials that concluded here on Wednesday, and top two athletes on the overall rankings of each event were able to secure their tickets to Paris as China obtained full quota in the two disciplines.

Sheng Lihao, winning a silver medal in his Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 at the age of 16, will embark on his second Olympic journey after leading the men's 10m air rifle rankings by a significant margin. This time he will shoot alongside Du Linshu, instead of decorated veteran Yang Haoran. Du will also represent China in men's 50m rifle 3 positions, together with Liu Yukun.

In women's 10m air rifle, 17-year-old Huang Yuting, two-time world gold medalist in mixed team, edged individual world champion Han Jiayu in the final trail competition to top the rankings, and the two both book their tickets to the Paris Olympic Games. Han also earned her berth to compete in women's 50m rifle 3 positions, and reigning world champion Zhang Qiongyue is no doubt a hot favorite in the event.

World champions Zhang Bowen and Jiang Ranxin will lead China's charge for men's and women's 10m air pistol gold medals. Zhang advanced to the men's final in Tokyo but finished only sixth. Jiang, on the other hand, had a fruitful journey in her Olympic debut with a mixed team gold and an individual bronze. They are joined by Xie Yu and Li Xue, winner of the World Cup Final in 2023.

Li Yuehong, reigning men's 25m rapid fire pistol world champion and world record holder, is the oldest shooter in China's roster. At the age of 34, the two-time Olympic bronze medalist will give a third try for gold in Paris. His teammate will be Xie Yu, 10 years younger than him.

"I would like to present myself in a way that is different from the previous Olympic Games. My two Olympic appearances were not bad, but if breakthrough is what I am after, I have to make some changes," said Li, who seeks to become China's first Olympic gold medalist in the event.

World Cup Final runner-up Zhao Nan and Liang Xiaoya will make their Olympic debut at Paris 2024 in women's 25m pistol, and Liang, turning 17 next month, is the youngest member in the rifle and pistol team.

The shooting competitions will be staged from September 27 to August 5 at the Chateauroux Shooting Center during Paris 2024. China won four gold, one silver and six bronze medals in rifle and pistol competitions at the Tokyo Olympics.

Following is the roster of China's rifle and pistol team:

Men's 10m air rifle: Sheng Lihao, Du Linshu

Women's 10m air rifle: Huang Yuting, Han Jiayu

Men's 50m rifle 3 positions: Liu Yukun, Du Linshu

Women's 50m rifle 3 positions: Zhang Qiongyue, Han Jiayu

Men's 10m air pistol: Zhang Bowen, Xie Yu

Women's 10m air pistol: Jiang Ranxin, Li Xue

Men's 25m rapid fire pistol: Li Yuehong, Wang Xinjie

Women's 25m pistol: Zhao Nan, Liang Xiaoya

