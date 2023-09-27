Indian Samra edged world champion Zhang to take women's 50m rifle three positions at Hangzhou Asian Games

Xinhua) 15:22, September 27, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Indian sharpshooter Sift Kaur Samra clinched gold medal in the women's 50m rifle three positions at the Hangzhou Asian Games with record-breaking 469.6 points, while Chinese markswoman Zhang Qiongyue grabbed the silver.

Samra, who completed the qualification round with a leading result of 594 points, led all the way through the final, with a 7.3-point margin ahead of Zhang, who grabbed the world championship title in this event in August. Another Indian participant Ashi Chouksey pocketed the bronze with 451.9 points.

Chinese shooter Xia Siyu, who had the same score as Samra in the qualification round, finished seventh in the final.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)