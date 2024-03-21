Train derailment disrupts coastal line operations in Sri Lanka
COLOMBO, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's Railway Department had to cancel 18 trains on Wednesday morning in the country's coastal line due to the derailment of a train between Colombo Fort and Kompannaveediya railway stations on Tuesday evening, a senior official said.
Speaking to Xinhua, General Manager of Railways H.M.K.W. Bandara said the coastal line has two tracks where the accident occurred and both tracks were obstructed due to the derailment.
He confirmed no casualty in the derailment and said they have managed to open one railway track for transport by 10 a.m. on Wednesday and are carrying out repairs on the other track.
Both tracks will be open for operations by the evening, Bandara said.
According to local media, 133 train derailments were reported in 2023 in Sri Lanka.
