1 dead, 37 injured in bus accident in Sri Lanka
(Xinhua) 11:11, March 18, 2024
COLOMBO, March 17 (Xinhua) -- One person died and 37 others were injured in a bus accident in central Sri Lanka on Saturday evening, the police said on Sunday.
The police said the bus fell into a 15-meter ravine in the Peradeniya police division afer the driver lost control of the vehicle.
All the injured passengers were sent to the a local hospital where one of them died, the police said.
There were 2,557 deaths resulting from 2,200 fatal traffic accidents in Sri Lanka in 2023, according to figures released by the police earlier.
