Sri Lankan navy seizes 3 Indian trawlers, apprehends 22 fishermen in its waters

Xinhua) 09:33, March 11, 2024

COLOMBO, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's navy seized three Indian trawlers and apprehended 22 Indian fishermen who were poaching in Sri Lankan waters off Kareinagar in northern Sri Lanka, the navy said in a press release on Sunday.

The boats were seized and fishermen were apprehended during operations carried out on Saturday night and Sunday morning, the navy said.

The seized trawlers and Indian fishermen were brought to Kankesanthurai Harbor and were handed over to local authority for legal action, the navy said.

The navy has seized 15 Indian trawlers and arrested 110 Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan waters so far in 2024, the navy said.

The navy said that they conduct regular patrols in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices by foreign trawlers, taking into account the consequences of these practices on the livelihood of local fishermen and the marine resources of the South Asian country.

The Sri Lankan navy arrested 343 people engaged in illegal activities and confiscated thousands of kilos of contraband in 2023.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)