Sri Lanka to upgrade health facilities at major entry points

Xinhua) 10:07, February 28, 2024

COLOMBO, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's information department said on Tuesday that the government has approved a proposal to upgrade health facilities at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake and the Colombo Port.

The South Asian country's economy depends greatly on the income generated from international tourism and business travel, and this requires smooth operation of its entry points to build confidence among travelers, the information department said.

Sri Lanka received 1,487,303 tourists in 2023, an increase of 106.6 percent from 2022, statistics released by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority showed.

