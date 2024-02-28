Home>>
Sri Lanka to upgrade health facilities at major entry points
(Xinhua) 10:07, February 28, 2024
COLOMBO, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's information department said on Tuesday that the government has approved a proposal to upgrade health facilities at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake and the Colombo Port.
The South Asian country's economy depends greatly on the income generated from international tourism and business travel, and this requires smooth operation of its entry points to build confidence among travelers, the information department said.
Sri Lanka received 1,487,303 tourists in 2023, an increase of 106.6 percent from 2022, statistics released by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority showed.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sri Lanka extends demining body's tenure for landmine free nation
- Sri Lanka to consolidate all vocational training institutes into single college
- Sri Lanka's reported denial of Chinese research vessel only proves India's domineering diplomacy toward neighbors
- Colombo bows to New Delhi's coercion
- Sri Lankans urged to use electricity sparingly as demand spikes due to dry weather
- Sri Lanka's presidential election to be held within mandated period
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.