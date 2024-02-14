Sri Lanka's presidential election to be held within mandated period

Xinhua) 12:30, February 14, 2024

COLOMBO, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's presidential election will be held within the mandated period and according to the current timeline, the President's Media Division (PMD) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The PMD added that the country's parliament election will be held in 2025 and that necessary funding will be allocated in the 2025 budget.

The Election Commission is responsible for holding elections and the government will be communicating with the commission as and when required, the PMD said.

Last week, the cabinet of ministers approved a proposal to allocate 10 billion rupees (about 32 million U.S. dollars) for elections to be held in 2024, the government's information department said in a statement.

According to the country's constitution, the forthcoming presidential election should be held before October 17, 2024.

