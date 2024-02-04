Dengue cases surpass 10,000 in Sri Lanka in January

Xinhua) 10:08, February 04, 2024

COLOMBO, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Over 10,000 dengue cases were reported in Sri Lanka in January along with four deaths, according to the latest update released by the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) on Friday.

The NDCU said as many as 10,635 cases have been reported by Friday and 10,417 of them were in January.

The Western Province accounts for the highest number of 3,489 cases, followed by the Northern Province with 2,734 cases.

Last year, a total of over 88,000 dengue cases were reported with a death toll of 57, according to the NDCU.

In January, the Health Ministry declared a countrywide dengue prevention week to curb the spread of the mosquito-borne disease in the South Asian country.

