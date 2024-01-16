Home>>
Over 5,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka in January
(Xinhua) 13:18, January 16, 2024
COLOMBO, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Over 5,000 dengue cases have been reported in Sri Lanka so far in January this year, according to the latest update released by the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) on Tuesday.
The NDCU said 5,829 cases have been reported during the first half of January.
The Western Province reported the highest number of 1,956 cases, followed by the Northern Province with 1,390 cases.
Last year, 88,398 dengue cases were reported in Sri Lanka with 57 deaths, according to the NDCU.
Earlier in January, the health ministry declared a countrywide dengue prevention week to curb the spread of the mosquito-borne disease in the South Asian country.
