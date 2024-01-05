Sri Lanka launches dengue eradication week

Xinhua) 09:28, January 05, 2024

COLOMBO, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's Health Ministry has declared a countrywide dengue prevention week from Jan. 7 to Jan. 13, said the National Dengue Control Unit on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Colombo to announce the initiative, Sudath Samaraweera, the director of the National Dengue Control Unit, said mosquito breeding sites across the country will be targeted.

An awareness campaign will also be held in conjunction, he said, noting that there has been a surge in dengue cases in recent months.

The main focus of the dengue prevention campaign will be on 70 high-risk areas, and police, health officials and volunteers will take part in the campaign, he said.

Last year, 88,398 Dengue cases were reported in Sri Lanka with 57 deaths, according to the National Dengue Control Unit.

