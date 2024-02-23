Sri Lanka to consolidate all vocational training institutes into single college

Xinhua) 10:04, February 23, 2024

COLOMBO, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday said the government is planning to consolidate all vocational training institutes nationwide into one vocational college to offer contemporary courses.

He made the remarks during a tour at the Ratmalana Lalith Athulathmudali Vocational Training Center, where he engaged in discussions with students.

Wickremesinghe emphasized the need to restructure vocational education to align with the demands of the modern world, ensuring that the youth of the country are equipped to excel in the competitive global job market.

The president highlighted the country's swift digital transformation, emphasizing the prioritization of advancements such as artificial intelligence and expressed optimism about Sri Lanka's trajectory in embracing evolving technologies.

According to the Tertiary and Vocational Education Commission, student enrollment in the public sector training institutes was 123,825 for 2021 and enrollment in private sector institutes was 21,094.

