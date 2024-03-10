"Air Tattoo - 2024" technological and educational exhibition held in Sri Lanka
A paratrooper takes part in the "Air Tattoo - 2024" technological and educational exhibition in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, on March 9, 2024. The exhibition is scheduled to run from March 6 to 10, in commemoration of the 73rd anniversary of the Sri Lanka Air Force. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)
People visit the "Air Tattoo - 2024" technological and educational exhibition in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, on March 9, 2024. The exhibition is scheduled to run from March 6 to 10, in commemoration of the 73rd anniversary of the Sri Lanka Air Force. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)
A rescue exercise is displayed during the "Air Tattoo - 2024" technological and educational exhibition in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, on March 9, 2024. The exhibition is scheduled to run from March 6 to 10, in commemoration of the 73rd anniversary of the Sri Lanka Air Force. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)
People visit the "Air Tattoo - 2024" technological and educational exhibition in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, on March 9, 2024. The exhibition is scheduled to run from March 6 to 10, in commemoration of the 73rd anniversary of the Sri Lanka Air Force. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sri Lanka's economy shows signs of recovery: president
- Sri Lanka to upgrade health facilities at major entry points
- Sri Lanka extends demining body's tenure for landmine free nation
- Sri Lanka to consolidate all vocational training institutes into single college
- Sri Lanka's reported denial of Chinese research vessel only proves India's domineering diplomacy toward neighbors
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.