"Air Tattoo - 2024" technological and educational exhibition held in Sri Lanka

Xinhua) 10:45, March 10, 2024

A paratrooper takes part in the "Air Tattoo - 2024" technological and educational exhibition in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, on March 9, 2024. The exhibition is scheduled to run from March 6 to 10, in commemoration of the 73rd anniversary of the Sri Lanka Air Force. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)

People visit the "Air Tattoo - 2024" technological and educational exhibition in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, on March 9, 2024. The exhibition is scheduled to run from March 6 to 10, in commemoration of the 73rd anniversary of the Sri Lanka Air Force. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)

A rescue exercise is displayed during the "Air Tattoo - 2024" technological and educational exhibition in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, on March 9, 2024. The exhibition is scheduled to run from March 6 to 10, in commemoration of the 73rd anniversary of the Sri Lanka Air Force. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)

People visit the "Air Tattoo - 2024" technological and educational exhibition in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, on March 9, 2024. The exhibition is scheduled to run from March 6 to 10, in commemoration of the 73rd anniversary of the Sri Lanka Air Force. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)

