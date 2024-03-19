Home>>
Airlines operating to Sri Lanka reach pre-pandemic figures
(Xinhua) 13:26, March 19, 2024
COLOMBO, March 19 (Xinhua) -- The number of airlines operating to Sri Lanka reached pre-pandemic figures, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Tuesday.
The minister said in an online message that at present, 36 top global international airlines operate flights to Sri Lanka, with 32 of them operating to the Bandaranaike International Airport, the main airport of the country.
He said Sri Lanka handled over 1.5 million passengers and over 9,000 aircraft movements in the first two months of 2024.
Sri Lanka received 1,487,303 tourists in 2023.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- 1 dead, 37 injured in bus accident in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lankan navy arrests 21 Indian fishermen for poaching in its territorial waters
- Sri Lankan president stresses need to expand tourism beyond coastal areas
- Sri Lanka to deploy 4,500 development officers to safeguard elephants
- Sri Lankan navy seizes 3 Indian trawlers, apprehends 22 fishermen in its waters
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.