China continues to provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza

Xinhua) 08:48, March 21, 2024

CAIRO, March 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government continues to provide humanitarian assistance to Palestine to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, the Chinese Embassy in Egypt said in a press release on Wednesday.

China has provided a batch of cash assistance to Gaza and is currently delivering two batches of food, medical supplies, and other essential humanitarian aid to the enclave through Egypt, according to the embassy.

During the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, China is intensifying efforts to provide food supplies to the Gaza Strip. Chinese aid of rice will arrive at Egypt's Port Said on March 28 and then be transported to the Strip through the Rafah crossing, according to the embassy.

