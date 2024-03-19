UN chief calls on Israel to ensure Gaza humanitarian access

Xinhua) 08:52, March 19, 2024

People wait to get free food in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on March 18, 2024. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on the Israeli authorities to ensure complete and unfettered access for humanitarian goods throughout Gaza. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

UNITED NATIONS, March 18 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on the Israeli authorities to ensure complete and unfettered access for humanitarian goods throughout Gaza.

Guterres made the plea after the latest acute food insecurity analysis for Gaza warns that famine in the northern part of Gaza is imminent.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis conducted in December 2023 warned that famine may occur by the end of May 2024 if an immediate cessation of hostilities and sustained access for the provision of essential supplies and services to the population did not take place. Since then, the conditions necessary to prevent famine have not been met and the latest evidence confirms that famine is imminent in the northern governorates and is projected to occur anytime between mid-March and May 2024.

The report is an appalling indictment of conditions on the ground for civilians. Palestinians in Gaza are enduring horrifying levels of hunger and suffering. This is the highest number of people facing catastrophic hunger ever recorded by the IPC system -- anywhere, anytime, said Guterres.

"This is an entirely manmade disaster and the report makes clear that it can be halted. Today's report is Exhibit A for the need for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire," said Guterres.

He called on the Israeli authorities to ensure complete and unfettered access for humanitarian goods throughout Gaza and for the international community to fully support UN humanitarian efforts.

"We must act now to prevent the unthinkable, the unacceptable and the unjustifiable," he said.

People get free food in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on March 18, 2024. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on the Israeli authorities to ensure complete and unfettered access for humanitarian goods throughout Gaza. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

People line up to get free food in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on March 18, 2024. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on the Israeli authorities to ensure complete and unfettered access for humanitarian goods throughout Gaza. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

People get free food in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on March 18, 2024. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on the Israeli authorities to ensure complete and unfettered access for humanitarian goods throughout Gaza. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A volunteer distributes free food in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on March 18, 2024. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on the Israeli authorities to ensure complete and unfettered access for humanitarian goods throughout Gaza. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

People line up to get free food in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on March 18, 2024. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on the Israeli authorities to ensure complete and unfettered access for humanitarian goods throughout Gaza. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)