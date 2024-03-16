Palestinian presidency warns against Israeli military operation in Rafah

Xinhua) 11:28, March 16, 2024

RAMALLAH, March 16 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinian presidency warned on Friday against the Israeli government's decision to carry out a military operation in the city of Rafah, a city in southern Gaza.

In a statement published by the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), the presidency called for the urgent intervention of the international community to prevent such "dangerous aggression," which exacerbates the suffering of the people in Gaza.

The presidency reaffirmed its rejection of any "displacement" and emphasized the necessity of stopping the ongoing war and the withdrawal of the Israeli army from the Gaza Strip, obliging Israel to implement international resolutions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday approved plans for a military operation in Rafah, according to a statement from his office.

Netanyahu had previously asked the army to prepare a dual plan for a military operation in Rafah, including evacuating civilians and pursuing Hamas elements.

About 1.4 million Palestinians, mostly displaced people, are sheltering in Rafah.

