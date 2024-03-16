China calls for deescalation in Red Sea

UNITED NATIONS, March 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Thursday called for de-escalation of tensions in the Red Sea.

The attacks and military operations in the Red Sea have resulted in casualties, which China regrets seeing. China calls on the Houthis to respect the right of commercial vessels of all countries to navigate in the waters of the Red Sea in accordance with international law, and to immediately cease their attacks. Meanwhile, China calls on the parties concerned to exercise restraint and immediately cease actions that might exacerbate tensions, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

"I would like to reiterate that the Security Council has never authorized any country to use force against Yemen. International law and resolutions of the council should not be subjected to misrepresentation and abuse by any country," he told the Security Council.

The escalation in the Red Sea is seriously disrupting the political process in Yemen. Progress in the political process is hard-won and deserves to be cherished, said Geng.

"We hope that the parties concerned will adhere to the general direction of political settlement, place above all else the interests and the well-being of the Yemeni people, and continue to push forward the Yemeni-led and the Yemeni-owned political process."

China supports the work of UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg and expects all parties, especially those with major influence, to play a constructive role in easing the situation, he said.

The humanitarian crisis in Yemen persists, with more than 18 million civilians in urgent need of humanitarian assistance and about 2.4 million children suffering from malnutrition. China calls on the international community to increase its investment in Yemen's humanitarian and development efforts, and looks forward to the resumption of humanitarian operations from the World Food Programme in northern Yemen as soon as possible, he said.

The tension in the Red Sea is a prominent manifestation of the spillover of the Gaza conflict. China once again calls on Israel to immediately cease its military operations in Gaza and to stop its collective punishment of the Palestinian people, stressed Geng.

China calls on the country concerned to heed the overwhelming calls of the international community and act in a truly responsible and constructive manner by enabling Security Council action as soon as possible on the demand for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, he said.

