Shanghai has over 2,000 km of roads allowing autonomous driving tests

Xinhua) 16:22, March 20, 2024

SHANGHAI, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai has opened another 205 km of its roads for autonomous driving tests in the Pudong New Area on Tuesday. This brings the total length of such roads in the city to over 2,000 km, local authorities said.

So far, 32 enterprises and 794 vehicles in Shanghai have received licenses for road tests, application demonstration and operation demonstration of autonomous driving, with a cumulative testing mileage of about 22.9 million km and a total testing time of about 1.22 million hours.

According to the city's transport commission, 1,003 roads in the city are currently open for autonomous driving tests.

Since 2018, Shanghai has opened its roads for autonomous driving tests in stages, and designated four demonstration areas including Jiading, Lingang, Fengxian and Jinqiao.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)