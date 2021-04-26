Minesweeping vehicle carries out driving skill training

China Military Online) 15:17, April 26, 2021

Armored minesweeping vehicle attached to the armored detachment of a brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army carries out a driving skill training exercise on April 12, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)

