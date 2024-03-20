Novo Nordisk increases investment in China plant

Xinhua) 10:19, March 20, 2024

TIANJIN, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk announced Tuesday that it will increase its investment in an expansion project at its production base in Tianjin by about 4 billion yuan (about 556 million U.S. dollars).

The investment will help Novo Nordisk adopt globally leading isolator technology to provide higher levels of sterility assurance for pharmaceutical production, said the company.

With the expansion project, the company will be able to further increase manufacturing capabilities to support the localization of more innovative medicines, said Lars Arnoldsen, corporate vice president of Novo Nordisk.

Thirty years ago, Novo Nordisk started the construction of its Tianjin production plant, taking the first step in its business in China. In the first quarter of 2023, the company invested 1.18 billion yuan in the expansion project of the finished product workshop and new production lines.

Novo Nordisk will continue to promote innovation, deepen cooperation, accelerate the localized production process of medicines, and serve more patients, said Christine Zhou, senior vice president of Novo Nordisk and president of Novo Nordisk Region China.

