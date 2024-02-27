China to provide better services for foreign investors: vice premier

Xinhua) 08:20, February 27, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Sukanto Tanoto, chairman of Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) Group, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to provide better service for foreign investors, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said in Beijing on Monday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with Sukanto Tanoto, chairman of Singapore's Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) Group, as the two sides exchanged views on China's economic development, deepening reform and opening up, and the development of foreign businesses in China.

He said China's economic recovery is accelerating on a positive trajectory, and the building of a new development pattern is picking up speed, creating more opportunities for foreign enterprises in China.

"We will continue to build a market-oriented, law-based and world-class business environment, and provide better services for foreign investors," he said.

Sukanto Tanoto said that he is optimistic about the Chinese market and development prospects, and will continue to expand investment in China.

