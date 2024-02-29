China pledges effective implementation of pro-foreign investment measures
BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Wednesday pledged to ensure the expedited and effective implementation of a set of measures aimed at refining the foreign investment environment.
In August last year, China's State Council issued a statement outlining its guidelines regarding further optimizing the foreign investment environment and intensifying efforts to attract foreign investment.
At a roundtable for foreign-funded companies, the MOC vowed to join efforts with related departments and local governments, consider opinions and suggestions of foreign-funded firms, carry out a comprehensive assessment of the implementation of the guidelines, and constantly improve the work so that foreign investors can feel more gains from the policy.
