Chinese scientists spot mother and baby humpback whales in Antarctica

(People's Daily App) 16:12, March 18, 2024

Two researchers from China's 40th Antarctic scientific expedition team recently spotted mother and baby humpback whales in waters off the vast ice continent. With playful splashes and calm breaths, the two whales gracefully floated atop the ocean's surface, exuding an air of relaxation and contentment.

