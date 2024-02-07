Home>>
China's Qinling Station in Antarctica starts operation
(Xinhua) 14:05, February 07, 2024
A drone photo taken on Feb. 6, 2024 shows the view of China's Qinling Station in Antarctica. China's Qinling Station in Antarctica, the country's fifth research station in the continent, started operation on Wednesday. (Photo by Zhu He/Xinhua)
BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Qinling Station in Antarctica, the country's fifth research station in the continent, started operation on Wednesday.
