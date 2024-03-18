Experts share insights on China's legal protection of human rights

Xinhua) 10:18, March 18, 2024

GENEVA, March 16 (Xinhua) -- China has continuously improved its legal protection of human rights, effectively guaranteeing people's rights to survival and development, said experts at a side event of the 55th session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council here Friday.

During the event, hosted by the Human Rights Research Center of the Northwest University of Political Science and Law (NWUPL), scholars from China and abroad exchanged insights on China's experience in the legal protection of human rights, including poverty alleviation, desertification control, counter-terrorism, and the rights of disabled people in sports.

Fan Jiuli, president of the NWUPL, said that sharing China's experience in the legal protection of human rights with more countries and regions, especially developing countries, will promote the development of the global human rights cause.

Fang Qiang, a professor at the University of Minnesota, believed that through academic exchanges, legal research, and human rights dialogue, China and the United States can enhance mutual understanding and jointly explore practices in the legal protection of human rights.

Ma Cheng, executive director of the Human Rights Research Center of the NWUPL, pointed out that from building a comprehensive legal system for poverty alleviation to the latest enactment of the Law on the Promotion of Revitalization of Rural Areas, China has continuously provided solid legal protection for poverty reduction and common prosperity.

Hanane Thamik, a student from Morocco studying at Wuhan University, highlighted China's dedication to reducing poverty, advancing economic growth, and implementing legal changes as a reflection of China's resilience, adaptability, and commitment to enhancing human well-being and dignity.

Guo Miao, associate dean of the Academy of Journalism and Communication of the NWUPL, highlighted China's path of desertification control, which conforms to natural laws and national conditions. She emphasized that China guarantees the increasing ecological needs of the people through environmental policies, environmental obligations, and legislative responsibilities.

Yang Bowen, lecturer at the Human Rights Research Center of the NWUPL, believed that China has established a counter-terrorism legal system that is in line with both the constitutional spirit and human rights. He emphasized that China adheres to constitutional norms and regards human rights protection as an indispensable part of counter-terrorism actions.

Wang Shuqi, assistant researcher at the Human Rights Research Center of the NWUPL, noted that in recent years, China has introduced stronger legal protection for the rights to sports of disabled people, resulting in significant achievements in rehabilitation, fitness, and competitive sports for people with disabilities.

