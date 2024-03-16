Envoy elaborates on China's stance on human rights issues

GENEVA, March 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy elaborated on China's achievements in the field of human rights on Friday at a UN human rights meeting.

Addressing the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council, Chen Xu, permanent representative of China to the United Nations (UN) Office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, made clear China's position on human rights issues.

China, he said, has always actively participated in global human rights governance, promoted international dialogue and cooperation on human rights, and advocated for equal emphasis and balanced advancement of various human rights, accelerating the implementation of economic, social, and cultural rights, and the right to development.

The resolution on economic, social, and cultural rights, initiated by 80 countries including China, was adopted without vote at the 54th session of the Human Rights Council. It is hoped that this resolution will be effectively implemented to contribute to sustainable development, Chen said.

Peace, development, and human rights are interrelated and indispensable pillars. Chen said he hopes that various UN agencies would strengthen cooperation based on their mandates.

UN human rights agencies should be impartial and objective, and adhere to the principles of non-selectivity and non-politicization, providing a platform for constructive exchanges and cooperation among all parties, Chen said.

The envoy said that the Chinese government has always put the people at the center and made historic achievements in promoting human rights.

China has successfully eradicated absolute poverty, with rural residents in areas lifted out of poverty seeing an 8.4-percent income growth in the past year. China continuously develops the whole-process people's democracy, which allows citizens to manage state affairs through various means and forms in accordance with legal provisions, Chen said.

China upholds and safeguards human rights through its legislation, law enforcement, judiciary, and adherence to regulations. It protects citizens' freedom to religious belief in accordance with legal provisions, promoting harmonious coexistence among different religions, he said.

China attaches great importance to the rights of the elderly, people with disabilities, children, women, and all social groups. It continuously increases public spending on compulsory education, basic elderly care, and basic medical care, and expands the scope of social assistance and protection. China has been renovating old urban communities and providing affordable housing, benefiting millions of families, he said.

Chen added that China is ready to work with all parties to continuously strive towards the noble goal of "human rights for all."

