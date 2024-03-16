Chinese military to host 7th Int'l Military Sports Council Asia Meeting

Xinhua) 14:21, March 16, 2024

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military will host the seventh International Military Sports Council (CISM) Asia Meeting from March 25 to 28 in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, the country's Ministry of National Defense said Friday.

This will be an important international military sports event hosted by the Chinese military following the 2019 Military World Games held in central China's Wuhan, the ministry added.

The CISM Asia Meeting is aimed at studying and implementing the CISM's strategic development plan, strengthening international exchanges and cooperation on military sports, and improving relevant policies and mechanisms, according to the ministry.

