Free speech should not be talisman for Islamophobia: Chinese envoy

Xinhua) 13:40, March 16, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Freedom of expression should not be used as a talisman for hate speech against Muslims, still less as an excuse for government inaction, said a Chinese envoy on Friday.

China urges all countries to adopt a zero-tolerance attitude, take concrete actions to combat discrimination and violence against Muslims, prohibit incitement to hatred on the basis of religion or belief, and put an end to impunity, said Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

"China advocates strengthening dialogue and exchanges among different civilizations and religions, rejecting discrimination and prejudice against specific civilizations and religions, opposing the erroneous and one-sided arguments about the so-called clash of civilizations and the superiority of certain civilizations, and championing equality, mutual learning, dialogue, and inclusiveness between civilizations," he told a high-level event to commemorate the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Political figures and the media should shoulder their due legal, moral, and social responsibilities, he added.

China calls for ensuring the right to development for all, eradicating the breeding grounds for discrimination and intolerance, such as poverty, marginalization and economic disparities, and promoting inclusive and equitable development, he said.

Chinese and Islamic civilizations are both treasures of humanity, and both have made great contributions to human progress and development. From the ancient Silk Road to today's Belt and Road Initiative, the friendship between China and Muslim countries has transcended time. This has not only vigorously promoted the cultural prosperity and economic development of both sides, but also provided useful experience for exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations and countries, said Dai.

China's Global Civilization Initiative points the direction forward for different civilizations, ethnic groups, and religions to live in harmony and develop together. It is also the basis and guide for countries to address common challenges and open up a shared future, he said. "China looks forward to working with all countries, including Muslim countries, to uphold openness and inclusiveness, promote exchanges and mutual understanding among civilizations, and build a beautiful and harmonious world together."

