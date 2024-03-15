Chinese delegation advocates world without gender discrimination at UN CSW68

UNITED NATIONS, March 14 (Xinhua) -- The lead delegate of the Chinese delegation attending the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68) has called for efforts to create a world free from discrimination against women.

"China, along with the international community, will push forward the Global Development Initiative to be more in-depth and practical, building a world free of discrimination against women and creating a new era of global development," Huang Xiaowei, Minister and Deputy Head of the National Working Committee on Children and Women of the State Council, told the CSW68, which kicked off on Monday.

In her speeches delivered at the huge gathering over the past few days, Huang said that China incorporates gender equality as a basic state policy into "the governing program of the Party," committed to promoting the synchronized development of women with the economy and society, empowering women to have confidence and independence.

Huang stated that China insists on putting people at the center, winning the largest-scale battle against poverty in human history, contributing over 70 percent to global poverty reduction, with more than 44 million rural women lifted out of absolute poverty.

"China is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with other countries, increase investment in women in the field of sustainable development, continue to promote women's poverty reduction, encourage women's participation in green transformation, and further implement gender equality and women's empowerment," Huang said.

She stressed that China has supported capacity building for women in over 100 developing countries and will continue to work with countries worldwide to actively develop health education, digital education, and science education for women, helping them grow and develop better in enjoying equal quality education.

At the China-EU side event on "Financial Inclusion for Gender Equality," which was held on Wednesday, Huang shared the significant opportunities brought to women's development by China's inclusive finance strategy.

Through stories of "small changes" in women's lives, such as "the first time having the priority to get a loan," "the first time having their own seal and bank card," and "the first time buying lipstick with their own earned money," she showcased the "big revolution" in realizing women's economic empowerment and equal participation of men and women.

During the CSW68, the delegation also spoke on topics such as supporting economic empowerment and capacity building for women and youth in developing countries, including conflict areas, and held several bilateral meetings with the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Executive Director of UN Women Sima Sami Bahous and senior officials from various countries.

Over the past days, the delegation participated in various multilateral activities, including a general debate, a ministerial roundtable, the high-level public debate of the Security Council, and thematic side events.

CSW68, the UN's largest annual event dedicated to gender equality and women's empowerment, takes place from March 11 to 22, at the UN headquarters in New York, under the theme "Accelerating the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls by addressing poverty and strengthening institutions and financing with a gender perspective."

