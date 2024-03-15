Get to know Tianshui through spicy hot pot

(People's Daily App) 16:40, March 15, 2024

If you want to know a city, what should you start with? People from Tianshui city, Gansu Province have given their answer. Tianshui spicy hot pot is a tongue-numbing spicy dish that has gone viral on China’s social media for its delicious and satisfying flavor and the richness of its mouth-watering colors. Nowadays, a Tianshui spicy hot pot restaurant is another must-go place in the city. On Wednesday, the city rolled out an English video to introduce how the hot pot is made and also tell foreign netizens that Tianshui is not only a city of food, but also a city of history and culture.

