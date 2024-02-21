Shehuo folk performance held in NW China
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 20, 2024 shows performers playing drums during a Shehuo show in Yuzhong County of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. Shehuo, a traditional folk celebration in China, is a festivity in multiple forms consisting of dragon dance, lion dance, traditional Chinese opera, drum playing and other folk performances that may vary in different regions. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
Performers play drums during a Shehuo show in Yuzhong County of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
An actor performs traditional opera during a Shehuo show in Yuzhong County of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)
Performers play drums during a Shehuo show in Yuzhong County of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)
Performers play drums during a Shehuo show in Yuzhong County of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)
Lion dancers perform during a Shehuo show in Yuzhong County of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
Performers perform lion dance during a Shehuo show in Yuzhong County of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)
Dragon dancers perform during a Shehuo show in Yuzhong County of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
