China's Gansu sees agriproduct exports up 18.9 pct in 2023

Xinhua) 09:41, January 23, 2024

LANZHOU, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Gansu Province saw its export of agricultural products up 18.9 percent year on year in 2023, totaling 2.93 billion yuan (about 412 million U.S. dollars), customs authorities said Monday.

Seeds, fresh apples, juice, vegetables and edible fungi were the main agriproducts Gansu exported in 2023, according to the customs authorities in Lanzhou, the provincial capital. Among them, the export of vegetables and edible fungi logged remarkable year-on-year growth of 73.8 percent and 32.9 percent, reaching 350 million yuan and 310 million yuan, respectively.

In 2023, the total value of Gansu's foreign trade was 49.17 billion yuan. Gansu's trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations grew 55 percent year on year to 8.94 billion yuan, while trade with Belt and Road partner countries was 36.66 billion yuan, accounting for 74.6 percent of the total.

