Gansu's installed new energy power capacity exceeds 50 gigawatts

LANZHOU, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- The total installed capacity of new energy power generation in northwest China's Gansu Province had exceeded 50 gigawatts by the end of 2023, according to State Grid Gansu Electric Power Co., Ltd.

Rich in wind and solar energy resources, Gansu has stepped up new energy development in recent years.

The province's installed new energy power capacity accounts for some 61 percent of its total installed capacity of 89.63 gigawatts, marking a record-high share, the company said.

Gansu's newly installed capacity in 2023 reached 21.53 gigawatts, of which new energy sources, including wind power, solar energy and energy storage, accounted for over 90 percent of the total.

