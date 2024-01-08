Home>>
Gansu's installed new energy power capacity exceeds 50 gigawatts
(Xinhua) 09:30, January 08, 2024
LANZHOU, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- The total installed capacity of new energy power generation in northwest China's Gansu Province had exceeded 50 gigawatts by the end of 2023, according to State Grid Gansu Electric Power Co., Ltd.
Rich in wind and solar energy resources, Gansu has stepped up new energy development in recent years.
The province's installed new energy power capacity accounts for some 61 percent of its total installed capacity of 89.63 gigawatts, marking a record-high share, the company said.
Gansu's newly installed capacity in 2023 reached 21.53 gigawatts, of which new energy sources, including wind power, solar energy and energy storage, accounted for over 90 percent of the total.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Installed capacity of new energy surges in NW China's Ningxia
- Installed capacitiy of new energy surges in east China's Shandong
- New energy becomes largest source of power in China's plateau province in 2023
- New Year wishes from quake-hit county
- People bustle on the first day of 2024 in relocation sites of NW China's Gansu, Qinghai
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.