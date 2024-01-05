Home>>
Installed capacity of new energy surges in NW China's Ningxia
(Xinhua) 10:47, January 05, 2024
YINCHUAN, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- The installed capacity of new energy in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region is currently more than 36 million kilowatts, accounting for over 54 percent of the region's total installed capacity, said local electricity authorities.
As China's first demonstration zone for new-energy comprehensive construction, Ningxia is a major green power supplier with abundant green energy resources.
In 2023 alone, Ningxia's new energy daily maximum output and daily power generation hit record highs on 14 occasions. The region's utilization rate of new energy previously also exceeded 97 percent for five consecutive years.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Installed capacitiy of new energy surges in east China's Shandong
- New energy becomes largest source of power in China's plateau province in 2023
- Former desert land transformed into oasis for relocated villagers
- Pic story of truck driver in China's Ningxia
- China's Inner Mongolia speeds up installing new energy capacity
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.