Pic story of truck driver in China's Ningxia

Xinhua) 09:07, December 27, 2023

Ma Ming checks prefab houses on his truck at a prefab house transfer point in Liugou Township of Jishishan, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

50-year-old Ma Ming is a veteran truck driver with more than 20 years of experience in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

After a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Bonan-Dongxiang-Salar Autonomous County of Jishishan in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Ma Ming volunteered to transport relief supplies. Under a unified arrangement, Ma Ming drove more than 600 kilometers from Yinchuan to Jishishan County, and delivered the relief materials safely.

In the following days, Ma Ming and many truck drivers from all over the country traveled day and night from Lanzhou, Linxia of Gansu Province and other places to transport prefab houses to various resettlement sites in the quake-hit area.

"This is the responsibility of us truck drivers," said Ma Ming. In his view, they were carrying the expectations of the people of the quake-hit area.

Ma Ming calls to confirm the delivery place of prefab houses at the exit of an expressway in Jishishan, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

Ma Ming waits for unloading at a prefab house transfer point in Liugou Township of Jishishan, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Ma Ming wipes the rearview mirror during a break on his way to a prefab house transfer point in Liugou Township of Jishishan, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

Ma Ming prepares to have a quick lunch while waiting for unloading at a prefab house transfer point in Liugou Township of Jishishan, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

Ma Ming drives to a prefab house transfer point in Liugou Township of Jishishan, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Construction workers prepare to transfer a prefab house at a prefab house transfer point in Liugou Township of Jishishan, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Ma Ming drives to a prefab house transfer point in Liugou Township of Jishishan, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

Ma Ming has a quick lunch while waiting for unloading at a prefab house transfer point in Liugou Township of Jishishan, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Ma Ming checks prefab houses on his truck at a prefab house transfer point in Liugou Township of Jishishan, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

