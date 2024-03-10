Spring farming of winter wheat carried out in Longnan City, NW China's Gansu

Farmers labor in a wheat field in Shimen Town of Wudu District, Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 9, 2024. Spring farming is being carried out to ensure the irrigation, fertilization, and weeding in the fields of 1.22 million mu (about 81,333 hectares) of winter wheat in Longnan City. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A technician operates a drone to fertilize a wheat field in Wudu District, Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 9, 2024. Spring farming is being carried out to ensure the irrigation, fertilization, and weeding in the fields of 1.22 million mu (about 81,333 hectares) of winter wheat in Longnan City. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A technician (R) prepares a drone to fertilize a wheat field in Wudu District, Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 9, 2024. Spring farming is being carried out to ensure the irrigation, fertilization, and weeding in the fields of 1.22 million mu (about 81,333 hectares) of winter wheat in Longnan City. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

