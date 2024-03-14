We Are China

New energy cruise ship to operate in night tour

Ecns.cn) 15:07, March 14, 2024

A new energy cruise ship named Min Jiang Hui Ke Ting (Minjiang Meeting Room) is unveiled on Minjiang River in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, March 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhu Weixiang)

The cruise ship will be officially put into operation at the end of March.

