New energy cruise ship to operate in night tour
(Ecns.cn) 15:07, March 14, 2024
A new energy cruise ship named Min Jiang Hui Ke Ting (Minjiang Meeting Room) is unveiled on Minjiang River in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, March 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhu Weixiang)
The cruise ship will be officially put into operation at the end of March.
