China's first homegrown large cruise ship completes commercial maiden voyage

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 1, 2024 shows the large cruise ship Adora Magic City at the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

SHANGHAI, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's first domestically-built large cruise ship finished its commercial maiden voyage on Sunday after traveling 1,119 nautical miles on the trip of seven days and six nights.

Carrying more than 3,000 passengers, the Adora Magic City set off from the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal on Jan. 1 and stopped at the ports in the city of Seogwipo on Jeju island, the Republic of Korea, as well as the Japanese cities of Nagasaki and Fukuoka before returning to the Wusongkou terminal.

During the voyage, experts from the Dunhuang Academy gave four lectures, demonstrating the art of Dunhuang grottoes and introducing a digital exhibition jointly organized by the cruise and the academy. While enjoying a good time at sea, guests on board could also enjoy the replicas of the artistic treasures of Dunhuang.

The Adora Magic City is 323.6 meters in length, has a gross weight of 135,500 tonnes, and can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers across a total of 2,125 guest rooms, according to its builder, the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

It has 16 floors and 40,000 square meters of public living and recreational space.

The cruise is jointly operated by the CSSC Cruise Technology Development Co., Ltd. and the Adora Cruises Limited.

