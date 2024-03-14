Home>>
Chinese vice premier calls for commitment to financial work in 2024
(Xinhua) 09:55, March 14, 2024
BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Wednesday urged the country's financial sector to earnestly study the spirit of the "two sessions" and ensure the steadfast implementation of financial work in 2024.
He made the remarks during a meeting held by the office of the Central Financial Commission and the Central Financial Work Commission. He serves as the director of the office and secretary of the Central Financial Work Commission.
Attendees of the meeting included representatives from central financial management departments and centrally-administered financial firms.
The annual sessions of China's top legislature and top political advisory body, or the "two sessions," wrapped up on Monday.
