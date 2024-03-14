Home>>
Full Text: Report on China's national economic, social development plan
(Xinhua) 08:09, March 14, 2024
BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of the report on the implementation of the 2023 plan for national economic and social development and on the 2024 draft plan for national economic and social development, which was approved at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress on March 11.
Please see the attachment for the document.
