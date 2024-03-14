China releases reports on budgets, national economic and social development plans
BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Two reports approved Monday at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress were released in full via Xinhua News Agency on Wednesday.
The report on the implementation of the 2023 plan for national economic and social development and on the 2024 draft plan for national economic and social development has three parts:
I. Implementation of the 2023 Plan for National Economic and Social Development;
II. Overall Requirements, Main Objectives, and Policy Orientations for Economic and Social Development in 2024;
III. Major Tasks for Economic and Social Development in 2024.
The report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2023 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2024 has three parts:
I. Execution of the 2023 Central and Local Budgets;
II. Draft Central and Local Budgets for 2024;
III. Fiscal Reform and Development in 2024.
Full Text: Report on China's national economic, social development plan
Full Text: Report on China's central and local budgets
Photos
Related Stories
- Full Text: Report on China's national economic, social development plan
- China is economically successful, socially humane, says former Serbian official
- Interview: China's economic development drives global growth, says Egyptian expert
- China's new development, world's new opportunities
- China In Perspective: Confidence, certainty and potential behind China's 2024 growth target
- China remains "irreplaceable," says JPMorgan Asset Management
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.