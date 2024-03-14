Home>>
Full Text: Report on China's central and local budgets
(Xinhua) 08:07, March 14, 2024
BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of the report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2023 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2024, which was approved at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress on March 11.
Please see the attachment for the document.
