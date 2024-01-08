China issues measures to improve state capital operations budget system
BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council has released a guideline document specifying key reform measures to improve the budget system for the revenue generated from state capital operations.
The guidelines outline detailed measures, aiming to put in place a comprehensive, optimized, smooth and effective budget system by the end of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).
The document calls for efforts to improve the earnings delivery mechanism for state capital operations and enhance the management of revenue from these operations to ensure that profit figures are correct and credible, and that earnings are declared and turned over in full and in a timely manner.
The guidelines also underscore the need to optimize the state capital expenditure structure, guide capital to focus on key areas and weak links, and enhance guarantees for major, national-level strategic tasks.
Photos
Related Stories
- Top Party leadership hears series of annual work reports
- China's general public budget revenue up 8.9 pct in Jan-Sept
- China's general public budget revenue up 10 pct in January-August
- Budget implementation of China's central departments relatively-regulated: top auditor
- Full Text: Report on China's central and local budgets
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.