Budget implementation of China's central departments relatively-regulated: top auditor

Xinhua) 16:19, June 26, 2023

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The budget implementation of China's central departments has generally become relatively regulated, the country's top auditor said Monday.

In 2022, the budget revenue, distribution, and investment plan implementation was generally good, and matched the economic development pace, according to the National Audit Office of China (CNAO).

Last year, the central government collected about 10.76 trillion yuan (about 1.49 trillion U.S. dollars) in revenue, spending about 13.41 trillion yuan, resulting in a deficit of 2.65 trillion yuan. The figure is consistent with the budgeted target, said CNAO.

For problems found during auditing, the office will track the rectification process of relevant organizations and report the rectification outcomes by the year's end.

