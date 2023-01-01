General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2023

Xinhua) 09:54, January 01, 2023

UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi (L) presides over a plenary meeting of the assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on Dec. 30, 2022. (Evan Schneider/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- The General Assembly on Friday approved an annual regular budget for the United Nations of about 3.396 billion U.S. dollars.

The 2023 budget is higher than that of 2022, which stood at 3.122 billion dollars.

The regular budget covers UN activities across a range of areas, including political affairs, international justice and law, regional cooperation for development, human rights and humanitarian affairs, and public information.

The world body has a separate peacekeeping budget, which has a fiscal cycle ending on June 30. The regular budget covers the calendar year.

