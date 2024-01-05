Top Party leadership hears series of annual work reports

A key meeting underlined on Thursday the need to uphold the Communist Party of China's overall leadership and focus on the most important political issue of advancing Chinese modernization as this year is a crucial year for fulfilling the goals and tasks of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25).

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and delivered an important speech.

During the daylong meeting, the top Party leadership heard a series of work reports from leading Party members groups of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate, as well as from the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee.

The CPC Central Committee has been hearing their reports every year since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, as an important institutional arrangement to uphold and strengthen the Party's overall leadership, according to a statement released after the meeting.

The meeting's participants said this arrangement has proved to be conducive to the Party's overall leadership in coordinating all sides as well as maintaining the Party's solidarity, unity and ability.

The participants commended the five state bodies' work in the past year and acknowledged their contributions to the country's socioeconomic development, the statement said, adding that progress has been made in all aspects of their work.

The Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee was also commended for ensuring the implementation of the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee, as well as for improving Party regulations and guiding the work and reform of various organizations.

