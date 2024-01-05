Home>>
Xi sends condolences to Iranian president over serious terror attacks
(Xinhua) 08:08, January 05, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a message of condolences to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi over the serious terror attacks in the country.
Xi said he was shocked to learn that serious terror attacks have taken place in Iran's Kerman, causing heavy casualties.
On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi expressed deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to the injured and the bereaved families.
Xi stressed that China opposes all forms of terrorism, strongly condemns terrorist attacks and firmly supports Iran's efforts in safeguarding national security and stability.
